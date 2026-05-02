Trump asegura que revisara el plan de Irán

WASHIGTON- El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, dijo que revisará el plan que Irán envió, pero afirmó que no lo imagina aceptable.

A través de un mensaje publicado en sus redes sociales, el mandatario refirió que “No han pagado un precio lo suficientemente alto (Irán) por lo que le han hecho a la humanidad y al mundo durante los últimos 47 años», expresó.

"I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years…" – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/XFcIRvmR9U