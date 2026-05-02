sábado, mayo 2, 2026
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Trump asegura que revisara el plan de Irán

Mundo
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WASHIGTON- El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, dijo que revisará el plan que Irán envió, pero afirmó que no lo imagina aceptable.

A través de un mensaje publicado en sus redes sociales, el mandatario refirió que “No han pagado un precio lo suficientemente alto (Irán) por lo que le han hecho a la humanidad y al mundo durante los últimos 47 años», expresó.

Unión Radio

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