Gobierno de Gabón anuncia arresto de militares sublevados

EFE/SPLL

Video: Military ‘seizes’ power in Gabon, where Ali Bongo’s family has ruled for 50 years. Ali Bongo got sick last year, went for treatment and returned not to Gabon but Morocco to recuperate. This unprecedented. pic.twitter.com/3nWKAjwUxk

— Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) January 7, 2019