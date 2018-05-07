Imagen: @FUNVISIS
Funvisis reportó sismo de magnitud 3.4 en Valencia
07/05/2018 | 06:44 am
CARACAS.- La Fundación Venezolana de Investigaciones Sismológicas (Funvisis), reportó un sismo de magnitud 3,4 a 9 km al noroeste de Valencia a las 05:50 hora local, con una profundidad de 5,0 km.
#Sismo de magnitud 3,4 se registró hoy en Valencia https://t.co/9ZANLQ7nGn – Conoce más de este evento visitando https://t.co/29PaUWX3yo – Sigue nuestras recomendaciones #Temblor pic.twitter.com/SZVSE1xlHF
— FUNVISIS Mppeuct (@FUNVISIS) May 7, 2018
Unión Radio